WATERTOWN — ACR Health will hold its 20th annual First Frost Walk at the Thompson Park Zoo on Sunday. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony/warm up starts at 12:45 p.m., with the walk following at 1 p.m. ACR Health has been supporting HIV/AIDS prevention and programming in northern New York and helping to lead the charge for LGBTQ equality for over 20 years.
ACR Health’s 20th annual First Frost Walk
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.