SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will host an event to celebrate common loons, one of the most fascinating Adirondack icons.
The event is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. at the Paul Smith’s College visitor information center, 8023 State Route 30. This free, fun-filled day will feature activities for the whole family, including:
■ 1 to 4:30 p.m.: Meet the Adirondack Loon Center staff, enjoy food by Adirondack barbecue (fee), a silent auction featuring loon-related items, a scavenger hunt and children’s crafts.
■ 1 Poetry reading and book signing by Yvona Fast, author of “Loon Summer.”
■ 1:15 p.m.: Loon-calling contest.
■ 2 Presentation by Jennifer Denny, “A Year in the Life of a Loon.”
■ 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Presentation by Jay Mager, “A Light Lesson in Loon Music.”
■ 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Music by Sara Milonovich and Greg Anderson.
■ 4:30 p.m.: Hornbeck Canoe raffle drawing.
At the celebration, the winning raffle ticket will be drawn for a special Hornbeck canoe. Raffle tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100. To purchase raffle tickets or learn more, visit www.adkloon.org or call 518-354-8636.
Mr. Mager, the 2:30 p.m. speaker, is a professor of biological and allied health sciences at Ohio Northern University, where he teaches courses in ecology, ornithology and animal behavior. He is also a book review editor for the American Ornithological Society. His current research focuses on loon vocalizations and wintering loon behavior. He will provide an entertaining overview of loon music and the acoustic structure and function of vocal signals in common loons.
The Adirondack Loon Center at 75 Main St.,Saranac Lake, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.