Adirondack Central School class leaders
The 2020 class leaders of Adirondack Central School, Boonville, are Hannah Miller as valedictorian and Alexander Otero as salutatorian.
Hannah, daughter of Floyd and MaryAnn Miller, Boonville, has a grade point average of 98.58. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, Mastery in Math.
Hannah has accelerated academically since the eighth grade, having taken algebra before even stepping foot in the high school. She continue to take a rigorous course load throughout high school by taking honor-level courses and four years of French, as well as AP courses and dual-credit courses.
She has also been involved in athletic pursuits, including being a member and captain of the varsity soccer, varsity basketball and varsity softball teams.
Hannah is also president of the Math Honor Society, vice-president of the class of 2020 and secretary of Adirondack Athletic Association, and she is a member of National Honor Society, Yearbook Committee, Student Association and Youth Advisory Council. She is an active member of the Concert Choir and has performed in school musicals. She is active in her church and often volunteers at church events.
Hannah will be attending Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., in the fall to study nursing.
Alexander Otero, son of John and Jessica Otero, Boonville, has a grade point average of 96.74. He will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, Mastery in Math and Mastery in Science.
Alexander has accelerated academically since the eighth grade, having taken algebra and Living Environment along with our rigorous Chinese language track. He continued to take a rigorous course load throughout high school by continuing in the Chinese language track along with taking honor-level courses, AP courses and dual-credit courses.
He is also a member of the National Honor Society and Math Honor Society.
Alexander will be attending Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica in the fall to study computer applications programming.
The rest of the top 10
The remaining Top 10 students for the Adirondack Central School Class of 2020 are:
3. Cameron O’Brien, son of Raymond and Kathleen O’Brien, Boonville.
4. Breanna Stiefvater, daughter of Greg and Lindsay Stiefvater, Boonville.
5. Isabella Kranbuhl, daughter of Penny Kranbuhl, Boonville.
6. Troy Crofoot, son of Brandy Crofoot, Boonville.
7. Kaitlyn McGrath, daughter of Brendan and Kristy McGrath, Boonville.
8. Caleb Lisowski, son of Robert and Cherene Lisowski, Boonville.
9. Kaeleigh Moore, daughter of Robin Moore and Nichole Kent, Boonville.
10. Camille Roberts, daughter of Mark and Melissa Roberts, Boonville.
