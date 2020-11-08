Administrative intern learns at APW Schools

PARISH - After Kerryanne Schenck spent a couple of decades in a music classroom, she returned to school and is now working toward her administrative certificate with the help of the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Central School District.
The district welcomed Schenck in September as an administrative intern as she earns a certificate of advanced study in school building and school district leadership through Canisius College. She has aimed to finish her required hours in December and has since worked with both building and district leadership, including a data focus under the guidance of Dr. Naomi Ryfun, APW’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & Pupil Personnel Services.
“When I got here, I didn’t realize all that went on behind the scenes,” Schenck said. “I feel like I couldn’t be in better hands than I am with Naomi and her background; everyone is looking at data now.”
Schenck said now is the perfect time to get into school building or district leadership because there has been a large need for school leaders throughout the state. Working through challenging times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schenck said she is hopeful that leaves her better prepared for further administrative challenges that may arise.
She said she has continued to strive to be a lifelong learner and that is what she aims to instill in students, colleagues and administrators she works with in her future leadership career.
