MASSENA — A program that started with the Massena Central School Class of 2020 is continuing again this year with the Class of 2023.
With 20 weeks left until seniors end their high school careers, Josie Hardy is heading this year’s “Adopt a Senior” effort.
Each senior can be adopted once, and she is maintaining a list of who has or hasn’t been adopted.
“You can choose someone that you know or I will give you the name of someone who hasn’t been chosen yet,” she said in a message to potential adopters. “Please let me know if you are adopting a senior so that we can mark them off our list and be sure that everyone has been adopted.”
The pandemic prompted the start of the program, as seniors in some previous classes missed out on events such as pep rallies and prom. Although those events are now back on the schedule, Mrs. Hardy said some community members have expressed an interest in continuing the Adopt a Senior effort.
“Many people in the community have expressed interest in participating in the program, so please don’t feel pressured into adopting a senior student. Every senior on the list from the high school will be adopted,” she said.
She said seniors are currently filling out their “My Favorite Things” form. That will contain information such as their favorite candy, restaurant and hobbies. That information will be sent to the person adopting a student.
“After I have confirmed your choice, I will send you that student’s list of their ‘favorite things.’ You can send them something from this list or anything of your choosing,” Mrs. Hardy said. “We are asking that you spend a minimum of $25 on the gift, but there is no limit. The sole purpose of this is to try and let the Class of 2023 know that we are thinking of them and are proud of their accomplishments.”
Gifts should be delivered between March 13 and 24.
“You are welcome to deliver it earlier, but please don’t wait until the 24th of March. If you need any help delivering the gift, please email me and I will take care of it for you,” she said.
Anyone who adopts a senior is asked to post a short biography and picture of the student with their gift on Facebook and/or Instagram.
“We want to share our celebration of them with the community,” Mrs. Hardy said.
