Canton taxpayers updated on school’s capital project

Canton Central School, 99 State St. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A parent of three Canton Central students was arrested Tuesday after police say he went to the school with a knife, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

Canton Police Chief James R. Santimaw says the man, 36-year-old Aaron J. LeVean of Canton, did not display the knife. The arrest was instead for violating a St. Lawrence County Family Court order of protection by showing up at the school.

