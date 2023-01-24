CANTON — A parent of three Canton Central students was arrested Tuesday after police say he went to the school with a knife, prompting the school to go into lockdown.
Canton Police Chief James R. Santimaw says the man, 36-year-old Aaron J. LeVean of Canton, did not display the knife. The arrest was instead for violating a St. Lawrence County Family Court order of protection by showing up at the school.
LeVean has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of attempted second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court by Justice Michael R. Morgan and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility where he’s being held in lieu of $1,000 bail or $5,000 bond.
Mr. Santimaw said that about 10:47 a.m., “we received a 911 call that there was someone at the school that possibly had a knife and was trying to gain entry to the school.”
About 15 officers from village police, state police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested LeVean near his vehicle.
“It was determined there was actually St. Lawrence County Family Court order of protection in place. He’s not to have any contact with three children there in the school,” Chief Santimaw said.
“He only had like a folding knife that was actually in his pocket that had a clip or something outside of the pocket,” the chief said. “The person who spoke with him wouldn’t let him into the school. He did not display the knife in any way.”
He said the school responded the way it is supposed to for such an incident and the students were safe the entire time.
“We’re really very pleased that the school, as we expected, followed their policies and procedures. They locked the school down, as they were supposed to,” Chief Santimaw said. “All the kids and all the staff were really safe in the school.”
“I appreciate the large police response we had. I’m very happy with that,” he added.
In an unrelated case from October, LeVean was arrested by county sheriff’s deputies, allegedly for stealing a truck from Ray Burns and Sons Trucking. He was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, arraigned in Hermon Town Court, and released.
