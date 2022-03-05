PARISHVILLE — The group that was assembled to address lunch concerns in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has had two productive meetings so far, according to Superintendent William E. Collins.
“The Reimagining School Lunch group has held two productive meetings so far in response to concerns shared on social media about school lunches,” he said in an update posted to the district’s website.
The group was formed after a parent, Christopher Vangellow, posted a photo on Facebook of a lunch that he said “might be lacking.” The photo, posted on Jan. 12, went viral. It showed four chicken nuggets, one scoop of plain white rice, a handful of baby carrots and a carton of milk.
Mr. Vangellow followed up his original Facebook post with additional photographs, including one with chicken balls, bread stick and fruit “that I am told was completely frozen still so they couldn’t eat it.”
Mr. Vangellow is among those serving on the School Lunch Committee, along with parents Melissa Cutler, Anne Marie Snell and Cheryl Williams; student representatives Kylee Bush, Mikayla Groody, Ash Vangellow and Julian Wenzel; Board of Education representatives Heather Liebfred and Jeff Yette; Wellness Committee representative Liz White; Mr. Collins; and Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, the director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Mr. Collins said the first meeting consisted of an overview of U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations for participating in the National School Lunch Program and how that impacts what schools must offer to qualify as a reimbursable meal.
“PHCS could not afford to continue to offer a school lunch program without federal meal reimbursement,” he said.
He said Mr. Frego discussed the introduction of current regulations and his lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C., on behalf of schools.
“Some of what we learned included salt and sugar restrictions; minimum and maximum caloric intake by age range; fruit and vegetable offerings, and how these impact portion sizes. There were many questions to which Mr. Frego responded with specific and detailed answers,” Mr. Collins said.
The second meeting “concentrated on those things within our control,” he said.
“We brainstormed on what people felt should be added to the dining experience and what they would like to see go away. Some suggestions are short-term and can be implemented easily and quickly, others are medium-term, while still others are long-term due to being more costly and requiring incorporation into long-range capital planning,” he said.
He said the main theme of the second meeting was making meals more appetizing and appealing.
“Numerous ideas were shared including offering a greater variety of starches, including different styles of French fries (including more sweet potato fries, waffle fries, etc.) and finding ways to spice up the rice, such as Spanish rice, Jambalaya, etc. The group felt that a greater variety of meats would help,” Mr. Collins said.
“The term ‘strategic portioning’ was coined, when it was suggested that less breading could mean slightly larger portions,” he said. “Parents asked for more fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables in lieu of canned fruits and veggies, because canned fruits and veggies are less appealing. Mr. Frego estimated that he already delivers between 40-50 lbs. of fresh Farm-to-School produce to PHCS weekly.”
A portion of the meeting also included discussing “non-food aspects of the students’ dining experience,” he said.
“The group inquired about whether customer service training is provided to staff; it was suggested that student-centered customer service could be part of the training process, with an emphasis on increased courtesy and kindness,” Mr. Collins said. “Students would like to be seen as customers. It was agreed that eating lunch should not be an anxiety-inducing experience.”
He said students also wanted to see alternative hot meal options, the return of a salad bar, better seating arrangements to make the space more inviting “and less resemble a prison chow hall,” and a return to metal silverware rather than plastic.
The group is expected to meet again at the end of March to further prioritize feedback.
