Agricultural science in focus at Fairley

Fairley second-graders taste-test popcorn during an agricultural science lesson.

HANNIBAL - A science lesson for Fairley Elementary School second-graders recently wrapped up with a taste test as students sampled a variety of popcorn.

The agriculture lesson, courtesy of 4-H science educator Jolene Zaia, showed the students how corn is planted, how it is used and how it can be modified. Students had the opportunity to see the various parts of a popcorn kernel and how they are all essential in making the kernel “pop.”

To conclude the lesson, students were able to examine three varieties of popcorn. They observed the difference in smell, taste and texture of each kind.

