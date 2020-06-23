PARISH — Ainsley Brouse has been named salutatorian of the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School Class of 2020.
Brouse is the daughter of Kristina and late Casey Brouse. She will attend Syracuse University in the fall in the School of Education and the School of Music. She will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in music education.
During her time at APW Brouse has been in the marching band seven years, played softball for four years, National Honor Society, class treasurer for two years, VFW Patriots Pen award winner - first place at the post, district, county level and at the state level fourth place.
She had been chosen to be the drum majorette of the marching band in her senior year, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans. With no Memorial Day parades this year Brouse thought it fitting to play “Taps” at each APW village cemeteries just as she has done for seven years.
Her advice to her other classmates “It’s a cliche but, it is true. With hard work and dedication you really can achieve any goal you set for yourself”.
