Air National Guard, CiTi hold inaugural ‘Ladies Day!’ event to answer female students’ questions about military careers

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.