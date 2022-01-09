Air National Guard, CiTi hold inaugural ‘Ladies Day!’ event to answer female students’ questions about military careers

MEXICO – Representatives from the Air National Guard partnered with the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) to host a first-ever “Ladies Day!” event to answer questions from CiTi’s female students about career opportunities in the military.
Staff Sgt. Sarah Pietricola, a recruiter with the Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing and 2015 graduate of Mexico Academy and Central School District, welcomed dozens of CiTi’s female Career and Technical Education (CTE) students for an informal discussion with hot cocoa and refreshments provided.
“It was great to be able to have a nice, sit-down conversation and to answer questions from a female’s perspective,” she said. “I was really receptive to the idea because my experience, so far, has been mostly with males interested in joining.”
The Oswego County native says she always tries to give back as much as she can to CTE students, many of whom may not be aware of the plentiful opportunities offered through the Air National Guard.
“We have careers for nurses, public affairs specialists, chefs, and so many other fields,” Pietricola said. “We have jobs people don’t think we have that are taught right here at CiTi.”
For more information about CiTi’s CTE programs, visit https://www.citiboces.org/cte.
