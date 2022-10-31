ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Central School District will receive $3.6 million to begin the transition of its buses from diesel to electric.
The district received the funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program to replace up to 12 buses with electrified vehicles.
According to Superintendent Christopher Clapper, a company assessed the district’s bus routes to determine how many of its buses could be electrified and determined that, of the 15 buses the district runs, 12 qualify to transition from diesel to electric.
The process of replacing the buses will take place over the next several years, and the money the district received from the EPA will cover “most of the cost for each bus we buy, and 100% of the charging infrastructure,” according to Mr. Clapper.
By 2025, the majority of the school district’s fleet will be electrified, and by 2027 the “entire fleet will be upgraded,” Mr. Clapper said.
