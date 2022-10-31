Alexandria gets $3.6M to electrify 12 school buses

Dreamstime/TNS

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Central School District will receive $3.6 million to begin the transition of its buses from diesel to electric.

The district received the funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program to replace up to 12 buses with electrified vehicles.

