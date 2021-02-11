ALFRED — Hundreds of students made Alfred State College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The following local students made the list:
Elizabeth Aud, Central Square, graphic and media design
Wade Backman, Central Square, motorsports technology major.
Alexis Waldron, Central Square, architecture major.
Matthew Taormina, Oswego, electrical construction and maintenance electrician major.
Dylan Harrington, Phoenix, welding technology major.
Cole Lapine, Phoenix, heavy equipment truck and diesel technician major.
Austin St. Laurent, Phoenix, electrical construction and maintenance electrician major.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) out of a possible 4.0. For the most recent semester, the dean’s list includes 928 students. In addition, 271 of these students achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.