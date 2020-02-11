All-County Band features 14 Phoenix student musicians

PHOENIX - More than a dozen Emerson J. Dillon Middle School (EJD) student musicians recently displayed their abilities at the All-County Band Festival in Fulton.
Performing alongside nearly 100 bandmates representing all nine Oswego County schools, the 14 EJD students played several pieces. Selections included “Images of Ireland,” “Chasing Sunlight,” “Hercules vs. the Hydra” and “Fiero.”
According to EJD band director David Frateschi, the students made the district proud and continued its rich music tradition.
“We are so proud of these students,” Frateschi said. “They work very hard and it certainly shows during these performances.”
