WATERTOWN — Traditionally, boys wore purple and girls wore white gowns at Watertown High School graduations.
However, after “several” students approached school administrators for a more equitable commencement last year and this year, all graduating seniors will wear purple caps and gowns, with white on the forearm of the gown, Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel said.
Seniors voted in the senior cafeteria on which cap and gown they liked best.
“They wanted to keep with traditional colors but they wanted to create a more equitable commencement experience for all students,” he said.
Mr. Schmiegel said last year there wasn’t enough time to put it into place and that certain students were able to select the color they felt most comfortable wearing.
A ParentSquare message was sent out in early April, Mr. Schmiegel said, with a picture of what the cap and gowns were going to look like.
Mr. Schmiegel said the high school principal, Chad Fairchild, has received feedback that students were “pleased” with the result.
“It’s almost like (the students) participated in the democratic process,” Mr. Schmiegel said.
Mr. Schmiegel said he has not heard any concerns.
Only two questions were received by the school district following the ParentSquare message, one asking if they were for all students and another about prom tickets. Six people said they appreciated the post, the superintendent said.
He added that he believes General Brown Central School District students also all wear the same colors.
In Mr. Schmiegel’s past, he said the decision would’ve been made at the building level as they are the ones that handle graduation.
“In this case it sounds like it was the students and the principal trying to listen to the students and work together to come up with a resolution that identified both colors as being district colors and important, but moving in the direction that was more equitable,” Mr. Schmiegel said.
Mr. Schmiegel previously served as a high school principal and he said that he would’ve been “extremely excited that students came up with a solution to what was perceived by them as a problem.”
“Sometimes we get stuck in traditions, for good and for bad, and I always loved when students spoke up and offered their opinion about how we can move in a direction that really encompassed all students at the school,” he said.
If this would’ve happened at his old high school, where they had a parent advisory council, he would’ve brought it to them. But that does not exist in Watertown City School District.
“I think (Mr. Fairchild) used the channels that he had to engage students and to engage the community,” Mr. Schmiegel said.
Watertown City School District’s commencement will take place on June 23.
“I’m proud that I have a principal and a high school that is listening to students and making them feel valued and important that they have a voice,” he said. “Kids, when they feel empowered, they feel a part of the process and not just a result of it or a function of it.”
The message was given to staff several months ago, according to Mr. Schmiegel.
