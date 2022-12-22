According to a statement released by the CiTi Public Relations team all nine Oswego County school districts including CiTi BOCES, will be closed tomorrow, Dec. 23, due to impending weather concerns.
To clarify: Some of these districts had already called tomorrow off in their instructional calendar in anticipation of the holiday break, with the remaining other districts canceling their half-day plans or calling a snow day tomorrow for the safety of students and staff.
