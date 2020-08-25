WATERTOWN — Though high school graduations are something to be celebrated, Anita K. Seefried-Brown, project director of the Alliance for Better Communities/Pivot, wants to make one thing abundantly clear: hosting underage drinking parties is dangerous and illegal.
Under law, as a parent, one cannot give alcohol to their teen’s friends under the age of 21 or knowingly allow a person under 21, other than their own child, to remain in their home or on their property while consuming or possessing alcohol. Doing so can bring a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
According to Mrs. Seefried-Brown, Pivot received a number of phone calls from concerned citizens that they had observed medium to large graduation parties between July and August. Some of them were outside of Watertown, but one in particular was within city limits.
Allegedly a large gathering with many adults and up to 50 young, underage people, guests were drinking and making noise until about 3 or 4 a.m., disturbing the peace of the neighbors.
“It was concerning enough that I thought we really have to get the word out about parents hosting underage drinking parties,” Mrs. Seefried-Brown said. “They may not have started out as underage drinking parties, but they certainly, at least in this one case, devolved into a large underage drinking party.”
What might have made this a more pressing issue this summer, according to Mrs. Seefried-Brown, was these drinking parties occurred during the time of COVID. From what those at Pivot were told, not only were party guests drinking, they were not practicing social distancing.
Before the COVID pandemic hit, the Alliance would hold a large “Parents Who Host Lose the Most” campaign in May. The Jefferson County sheriff would sign a letter that would be sent to the parents of graduating seniors, and the Alliance would distribute postcards as well as contact local restaurants — mostly pizzerias — to help disseminate pertinent information about underage drinking by putting them directly on takeout boxes.
While they were not able to campaign like they normally would this year, the Alliance did manage to get a few pizza places involved to help distribute flyers. Even though schools were not graduating yet because they didn’t know how to do it safely, there were whispers of parties taking place with young people in attendance, according to Mrs. Seefried-Brown.
“I’ve heard this many times, ‘when my kid graduates from high school there will be a party,’” she said. “I mean, yeah, party till you fall down, but don’t make it an underage drinking party. Parents hosting underage drinking parties is illegal. Period.”
Mrs. Seefried-Brown went on to say that parents who are hosting underage drinking parties will be liable for any damages made to property or will be liable for injuries occurred by young people. The law is also quite explicit that even if the parents are on a getaway weekend, and their teenage children decide to have an underage drinking party, even when the parents are not on the premises, the parents are still liable if something should happen.
It is normally stated that the definition of binge drinking for adults is five drinks for males within a two-hour segment, and four for females. For adolescents, there are different definitions of what constitutes binge drinking. For boys ages 9 to 13, it is three drinks in two hours, boys age 14 to 15 is four drinks within two hours, and for boys age 16 to 17, it is five drinks in two hours. While binge drinking is not broken up the same way for girls, according to Mrs. Seefried-Brown, based on information from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the standard definition is for girls ages 9 to 17, it is three drinks in two hours.
“Preventing underage drinking is vitally important because the brain isn’t completely developed,” Mrs. Seefried-Brown said. “Young people who are drinking are at a higher risk of injury and/or death by motor vehicle accidents, falling academically behind, and also developing social and emotional problems due to their drinking.”
According to results from the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, among 12- to 20-year-olds who had used alcohol within the past month, 20 percent had also used marijuana, 0.5 percent used cocaine, 0.3 percent used hallucinogens, 0.1 percent used heroin, and 0.1 percent used inhalants.
“That basically brings us to findings that illuminate the connectivity between alcohol and other substance use, but particularly with marijuana use,” Mrs. Seefried-Brown said.
As far as prevention for next year, Mrs. Seefried-Brown said the Alliance will definitely begin its campaign earlier, probably April, getting the fliers to restaurants that do takeout, as well as flower shops where parents can purchase corsages and boutonnieres for their kids and stores selling formal wear like prom dresses and tuxedos.
“Next year, provided things have changed for the positive, we will be extremely forward and aggressive with campaigns to get parents aware about their liability and the fact that hosting underage drinking parties is illegal,” she said. “We really have to be cautious as preventionists when we’re in the community and in schools though to not demonize one drug over another, no drug is safe — that needs to be the message. There are no good or safe drugs for kids and young adults due to their rapidly developing and uniquely vulnerable brains.”
