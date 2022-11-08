WATERTOWN — The Alliance for Better Communities on Tuesday held a youth-serving summit to discuss youth substance use and mental health issues among young people in Jefferson County.
The event was attended by nearly 100 people, comprised of educators, counselors, organization members and others who have an interest in preserving and bettering the physical and mental health of young people in the north country. Anita Seefried-Brown, project director at the Alliance for Better Communities, said that she was overjoyed at the turnout, telling the crowd that they only expected 30 to 40 people to show up and instead ended up with a crowd of almost 100 to brainstorm for the health of local youth.
The keynote speaker was officer Shane Ryan, who is a 16-year veteran of law enforcement, a D.A.R.E. program instructor and drug awareness presenter, among other roles. Officer Ryan discussed primarily the increase in substance use among youth in the north country and how mental health has declined.
“I’ve been doing this job for quite a few years now. I’ve seen lots of things change in the last 16 years, especially in our youth and our society,” he said. “I’ve seen youth have a big increase with drug abuse, with addiction and stuff like that.”
Officer Ryan said that more people have become depressed and, although the north country is a place where people can talk to each other and feel like they can reach out in times of hardship, he has “seen that decline a lot.”
He cited the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason for the decline in mental health and increase in youth substance use, stating, “it was almost like youths were frozen in time for two years. We have kids that I’ve seen that are two years older and they’re still socially back two years ago, and they’re really struggling with things because of that.”
Steve Jennings, public health planner for the Jefferson County Public Health Service, also spoke at the event. He said that all of the attendees of the summit came because they care about the young people of the north country and see that many of them are “in trouble,” citing a survey done on 4,666 young people in Jefferson County.
The data from the survey shows the rise in youth mental health crises. One data point stated that, of the total number of young people surveyed, 658 considered attempting suicide, 536 made a plan to attempt suicide, and 169 attempted one time. One-third of those surveyed felt sad or depressed most days.
Alcohol use, binge drinking, marijuana use, e-cigarette use and other substance use increased among seventh graders, and young people in the north country consistently rank higher than the national average for young people surveyed by Monitoring the Future, an organization that tracks substance use among the nation’s youth.
According to Mr. Jennings, “1 out of 4 youths told us that they somewhat feel like they’re a failure. 1 out of 10 strongly felt like they were a failure.”
Mr. Jennings said the purpose of the summit was to put youth “front and center” when discussing substance use and mental health and “empower the youth themselves” when discussing these crises. Part of the plan to help young people is to train youth leaders to be aware of problems and help others, and to build community plans that focus on advocacy, community service, environmental awareness and law engagement that are youth-led.
Tim Ruetten, director of Jefferson County Community Services, discussed mental and behavioral health in youth, and how the pandemic affected people who were suddenly cut off from social engagement and the decline in mental health that was occurring prior to the pandemic. He said that his office has been working with other organizations to give young people the tools they need to succeed.
“We brought together mental health, the district attorney’s office, public defender’s office to talk about high-needs justice involved clients,” he said. “To make sure that we’re doing the right thing for our community and for that person. Those are the partnerships that we can start today in a lot of ways.”
Mr. Ruetten said that, in making a plan to help youth in Jefferson County, they also need to make sure that it aligns with and complements plans that exist in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and surrounding areas. His office has been involved in collaboration with other counties to ensure exactly that, so no one gets in someone else’s way and all young people are afforded the same chances, opportunities and services.
The last half of the summit involved all attendees discussing possible plans of action to curb substance use in youth locally, as well as what could be done to ensure everyone has access to the care they need and how they could empower young people to be aware, responsible and educated on substance use and mental health. Many attendees agreed that ensuring transportation was available to young people throughout the rural north country would go far with helping, so that they could get to appointments, attend social events and be active community members.
Attendees also believed that finding a way to get providers such as mental health professionals, counselors, teachers and others to come to the north and stay here would be paramount to decreasing mental health crises and substance use.
There was broad discussion about creating an mobile app available to everyone that displayed numbers and locations of services, as well as a ride-sharing type of app for carpooling so that young people who do not have consistent or easy access to transportation might be able to get out more often.
