WATERTOWN — The Alliance for Better Communities on Tuesday held a youth-serving summit to discuss youth substance use and mental health issues among young people in Jefferson County.

The event was attended by nearly 100 people, comprised of educators, counselors, organization members and others who have an interest in preserving and bettering the physical and mental health of young people in the north country. Anita Seefried-Brown, project director at the Alliance for Better Communities, said that she was overjoyed at the turnout, telling the crowd that they only expected 30 to 40 people to show up and instead ended up with a crowd of almost 100 to brainstorm for the health of local youth.

