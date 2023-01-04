A total of 1,443 athletes are registered to compete in the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games in the final list released Dec. 22.
The list shows 595 universities from 43 countries have registered athletes to compete, which will also feature 743 officials. Athletes are nominated by their international university student federations based on performance in each of their sports.
The U.S. team is the largest contingent with 150 athletes, who will be competing on home ice and snow for the first time in half a century, when the 1972 FISU Games were hosted in the U.S., also in Lake Placid.
The second-largest team after the U.S. is Japan, with 139 athletes, followed by Canada, with 121. The Czech Republic is next with 94 competitors, followed by Korea’s 85. Four nations will have one-athlete teams — Croatia, Luxembourg, Mexico and Turkey.
A total of 58 athletes from war-torn Ukraine, including a men’s hockey team, will also participate.
The FISU World Conference is scheduled to coincide with the opening week of World University Games, and will feature athletes, advocates, authors, innovators, environmental leaders in both the private sector and government, and researchers, focusing on The Intersection of Climate Change and Winter Sports.
Author and environmental journalist Bill McKibben, Nathan Chen, the reigning men’s Olympic figure skating gold medalist, and national wilderness activist Aaron Mair headline the list of speakers at the conference.
Other speakers include athlete-activists and filmmakers from Protect our Winters (POW) Kitty Calhoun and Graham Zimmerman; Earthday.org president Kathleen Rogers; author Kristin Kimball; and Players for the Planet co-founder Chris Dickerson. Climate experts from New York state agencies, including the Olympic Regional Development Authority, will discuss efforts to combat climate change and promote infrastructure that will continue to support winter sports. Academic experts from Paul Smith’s College, Clarkson University and Texas A&M University, will be joined by representatives from Canadian universities Wilfrid Laurier and the University of Waterloo.
