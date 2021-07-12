Altman, Allen earn Hurd scholarships

PHOENIX - During this year’s commencement ceremony, two John C. Birdlebough High School seniors received a significant financial boost for their continuing education, thanks to the Robert and Roberta Hurd Scholarship.
Now in its seventh year, the Hurd scholarship fund provides one $15,000 scholarship and one $40,000 scholarship to graduating Phoenix students who embody the traits that the Hurds valued. This year’s recipients, Isabella Allen ($15,000) and Shay Altman ($40,000), met the academic and character requirements that the Hurds envisioned for the award-winners.
The recipients must have demonstrated high moral values, shown excitement about going to college, had financial need and scored in the top 15% of their class.
The Hurd scholarship is courtesy of a nearly $1 million bequest gift left by the couple after they passed away. The longtime Phoenix residents and alumni of Phoenix Central School District schools valued education and earmarked funds to be allocated to Phoenix students via annual scholarships.
“This gift will have an immeasurable positive impact on the lives of many children who might otherwise not have been able to pursue their dreams,” said Vice President of the Community Foundation, Jennifer Owens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.