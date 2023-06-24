APW class leaders
PARISH — The 2023 class leaders at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School are valedictorian Alexander Wejko and salutatorian Makayla Cobb.
Alexander Wejko
Mr. Wejko is a graduate of the PTECH program through CiTi BOCES, Phoenix. He plans to pursue a career with Novelis and continue his education through SUNY Oswego.
Makayla Cobb
Miss Cobb plans to attend SUNY ESF, Syracuse, to major in wildlife science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.