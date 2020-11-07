PARISH — Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary’s school yard pumpkin patch helped students of all grade levels celebrate all things fall.
Assistant Principal Dawn Cooley said it was heartwarming to see teachers and staff members joined by various APW department and community members rally together to create their own version of a pumpkin patch field trip. More than 400 pumpkins, one for each student in grades pre-kindergarten through six, were delivered thanks to the support of Little Salmon Farms in Parish.
“It’s been all about the kids and what we can do for them,” Cooley said. “Everyone was pulling together to make this happen.”
One classroom visited the courtyard at a time, where the pumpkins were perfectly placed and ready to be picked. Giggles and conversation were heard throughout the area as students posed for pictures and showed off their pumpkin selection.
Kindergarten teacher Melissa Pond used the event as a learning tool after related instructional lessons were taught in the classroom. As a class, they read two pumpkin-themed books and discussed characters and settings. The students then dried off their pumpkins and painted fingerprint ghosts or spiders on them.
