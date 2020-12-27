PARISH — Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary (APW) sixth-graders recently earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Students who achieved honor roll earned an average between 84.5 and 89.4 include: Erich Allen, Jacob Belden, Arianna Bunal, August Christensen, Kalin Eipp, Ruth Hull and Jordan Mayers.
Classmates who achieved high honor roll because they earned an average between 89.5 and 94.4 are: Autumn Brockway, Brennon Culkin, Mila Demko, Zoryanna Dupree, Adyn Janack, Isabella McCullagh, Emma Millerschin, Ariana Poel, Makayla Seymour, Sophia Skellington, Nathaniel Townsend and Autumn Wejko.
Kaia Demko earned a principal’s list achievement because her average was between a 94.5 and 100.
