PARISH — The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District recently received the Global Education Excellence Award from Education First High School Exchange Year (EFHSEY) for its continued dedication to hosting international students.
Throughout the past 11 years, the district has accommodated 25 students from Germany, Thailand, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark and Japan. Bonnie Loforte, regional coordinator of the EFHSEY, said the district has been supportive and inclusive and staff members “go above and beyond to make kids feel at home.”
“We very much value the relationship we have built with APW,” Loforte said. “We respect what they do over there, and I feel like APW is a little hidden gem out in the country.”
She reminisced about one of the many positive exchange experiences, with a girl named Peggy from Taiwan. Her dream was to become an international flight attendant, which required her to become trilingual. After her year at APW, she eventually applied for the job and in turned was complimented on how well her English was. Loforte said the experience with APW was life-changing for Peggy because she was awarded the position.
Positive, fun and welcoming experiences have continued with APW and the EFHSEY throughout the past decade. Jeff Bzdick, a current School Services Officer (SSO) with the school district, said he would recommend any APW family hosting an EFHSEY student. He and his family hosted a girl, Betty, from Thailand. She immersed herself in the local school culture and joined the cheer team, bowling team, softball team and shared her love of art through ceramics.
Out of an abundance of caution, the host experiences through EFHSEY have been suspended until September of 2021 to ensure the health and safety of all interested participants. Loforte said she looks forward to the future APW connections and to continue the long-standing partnership.
