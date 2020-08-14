PARISH — With a wealth of experience in education, and a background in business and sociology, Lynn Rhone brings a diverse range of skills to the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) School District as its new superintendent of schools.
“I’m excited to be able to build up this already promising district,” Rhone said as she outlined some of her goals. “The people of the district can expect a different type of learning for their children that will be based on engaged learning. In the short run, we are prepared to do remote learning a whole lot better than we did in the spring, and in the long run, I think you’re going to see your children engaged in a lot of 21st century skills.”
Rhone’s vision for the district is based on her experience as an educator, a parent and a businesswoman. She earned bachelor’s degrees in business and sociology before discovering her true passion as an educator, so she went back to school to earn a degree in business education and an administrative degree.
She comes to APW from Dolgeville School District, where she served as superintendent for the past two years. Prior to that, she served the Romulus Central School District as principal for 13 years and spent five years as a teacher in the Marion Central School District previously.
With so much experience in education, Rhone said she has seen certain trends play out over the years and is looking to implement new strategies to help all students learn.
“We teach in silos, we’ve been doing that for years,” she said. “Our educational system is based on the Industrial Revolution; everyone learns everything at the same time because all we were doing was producing people to work in factories. I want our teachers to deliver the type of education every type of kid can grab on to.”
Rhone said she wants to ensure that students graduate from APW with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in life.
“Employers and higher education are telling us constantly that we’re graduating kids who don’t have the skills that they need. If students aren’t learning those skills with a teacher in front of the classroom, let’s find the way that works for them,” Rhone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.