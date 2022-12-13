Alumnus, ABC News creative to speak at SUNY Oswego December commencement

Cameron E. Jones

OSWEGO - Cameron E. Jones, a 2009 SUNY Oswego broadcasting and mass communication graduate and manager of development for integrated content strategy for ABC News Studios, will serve as keynote speaker for Oswego’s December 2022 commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

A winner of multiple Emmy Awards, Jones currently coordinates inclusive content development activities for ABC News to support the greenlight process in development of show ideas generated internally and from third-party producers. He works across a multiplatform content space developing and supporting treatments for longform narrative non-fiction special projects, multi-part series and docu-series.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.