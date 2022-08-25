MASSENA — Capital project work at Massena Central High School has translated to a shortage of student lockers.
As a result, Principal Alan C. Oliver said only freshmen and sophomores will receive lockers, while juniors and seniors will carry their items in backpacks.
“Due to the capital project, we’re going to have wings of the building shut down at a time as they work, which is creating a locker situation for us, meaning we don’t have enough,” he said in a video message to families on Wednesday. “As we start the school year, the intention is that freshmen and sophomores will all be assigned lockers. Juniors and seniors will not, and will be allowed to carry their backpacks.”
Mr. Oliver said there will be some extra lockers available, but not for everyone.
“If there are kids that need a locker, want a locker amongst the juniors and seniors, we’ll be able to do that on sort of a first-come, first-served basis once we get school up and running. I apologize for it. There’s just nothing we can do about it. I just physically won’t have access to the lockers, so we just have to be flexible,” he said.
Mailings were set to go out to families this week. They include a welcome back letter from Mr. Oliver, student schedules for sophomores, juniors and seniors, a contact information sheet for families to update, and free and reduced lunch applications. Districts are no longer able to provide free meals to all students as they’ve done since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For parents of seniors, there’s also a form from Jostens that must be completed to order diplomas.
“We need that form filled out so we can submit it back to Jostens so we order the diplomas with exactly the name that you want to have appear on it later in the year,” Mr. Oliver said.
Freshmen will receive their schedules during an orientation scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. Those students will meet with their Link Crew leaders and will receive their schedules and locker assignments.
“They’ll meet with their upperclassmen Link Crew leaders who will start to familiarize them with the school, expectations, how things run around here. It will just be a time for the class to reconnect with each other and get to know the expectations in school. It’s really our attempt to sort of bring the kids from Leary (junior high) into the culture of the high school,” Mr. Oliver said.
He outlined the district’s dress code policy, as well as cellphone usage.
“Generally speaking, the rule for cellphones in the high school is no cellphones from the time first period starts until the end of ninth period. Phones should either be in their locker and they should be shut off, or for our juniors and seniors, they should be shut off and in your backpack. We don’t want to see them, we don’t want to hear them,” he said.
Mr. Oliver said the school has “progressive punishments” for cellphone use during the day.
“The first time we catch it, we’re going to take it, hold it in the office, and give it back to the kid at the end of the day. The second time, we’re going to take it, we’re going to hold it in the office, we’re going to make the parents come back and pick it up at the end of the day. If we get to the third time, we’re not going to be talking about cellphone any more. We’re going to talk about students being insubordinate to the rules and then you could be looking at different consequences which we don’t want to get into,” he said.
“I’m sure you could have a very strong debate about cellphones and whether we should or shouldn’t have them. I will tell you as a principal they cause a substantial disruption throughout the day. Many of our kids for lack of a better word are almost addicted to them at this point. We find that by them not having them on them, it makes for a more conducive learning environment. It cuts down on some of the cyberbullying and the Snapchat. We had some issues in bathrooms with phones last year. So, hard line on the phones this year,” he said.
Students, however, will be able to bring in personal Chromebooks or laptops this year, Mr. Oliver said. Students have been assigned school Chromebooks in recent years.
“We’re still going to be using Chromebooks this year, although we’re not going to be assigning them this year for students to bring home with them, although if the student really needed one, we’d have a process in place for that. Really, particularly to get our juniors and seniors ready for life after high school, we’ve decided to adopt the ability for students to bring their own devices to school this year. So, if they have their own Chromebook or they have their own laptop, they are welcome to bring it in. They can get on the guest network and they can use it here at school,” he said.
He said part of the reason for that move was because they have about 150 school-issued Chromebooks that have not been returned yet that school officials are still trying to locate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.