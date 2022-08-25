No lockers for juniors, seniors during project

Capital project work at Massena Central High School has translated to a shortage of student lockers. As a result, Principal Alan C. Oliver said only freshmen and sophomores will receive lockers, while juniors and seniors will carry their items in backpacks. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Capital project work at Massena Central High School has translated to a shortage of student lockers.

As a result, Principal Alan C. Oliver said only freshmen and sophomores will receive lockers, while juniors and seniors will carry their items in backpacks.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.