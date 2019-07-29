Amy Mitchell hired as new vice principal at IHC
WATERTOWN — Immaculate Heart Central School has hired Amy Mitchell as its elementary vice principal.
Mrs. Mitchell will oversee pre-kindergarten through sixth grade at IHC’s elementary campus, 122 Winthrop St, according to a news release. She will assist the assistant superintendent of schools in determining the professional development needs of the diocesan schools.
Mrs. Mitchell has 23 years of teaching experience, 13 of which were at IHC in the St. John Bosco preschool, kindergarten and first grade. Before teaching at IHC, she taught kindergarten at Indian River Central School District for 10 years.
She is also a graduate of IHC, and a member of the Diocesan Curriculum Committee.
