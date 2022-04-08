PHOENIX – A life that started out here blossomed elsewhere, but in a way has returned now in thanks for what was learned and how it turned that life around.
Jennifer Damiano, a very successful New York City artist/designer, born here in 1974 and raised in Pennellville, died almost exactly two years ago at age 46 of breast cancer leaving two sons and a life partner to grieve and to remember her.
That memory has now taken shape as The Campion and Pierce Scholarship Fund, named after her sons, a legacy gift from her estate in honor of the school and Miss Bergon, the teacher that gave her the confidence and encouragement to pursue her art. Phoenix’s John C. Birdlebough High School, in conjunction with its Dollars for Scholars program, will administer the $500 annual scholarship awarded to a talented high school senior who’s desire is to pursue a career in art education or design.
“Anyone who would want to donate to the scholarship would do it directly through us,” said Wendy Dunnigan, president of the Phoenix chapter of Dollars for Scholars.
“We’re just pleased to be able to help the family carry on her memory with a young student who’s also looking to pursue art as a lifetime passion which is what Jennifer seems to have done,” Dunnigan said recently. “We’re just excited to be able to help.”
She also noted a scrapbook of local memories of Jennifer is being compiled to be saved for her boys, Pierce and Campion, who are now eight and 11. People can contribute memories to it by contacting piercecampionmummy@gmail.com.
Jennifer’s life partner, Delia Maroney, established the scholarship with help from the boys.
“Both children have artistic ability,” she said, “and we thought about doing something. Because of COVID, it’s been difficult in terms of establishing or having a memorial. We thought we could do something approaching the anniversary of her second year of passing with a scholarship. So, I’d say it was a collective, collaborative decision. Campion (the older son, almost 11) wrote the mission statement for the scholarship. He wants to be a participant in looking at some of the finalists. I think that speaks volumes in terms of how inspiring she was and her legacy. I will commit to funding this scholarship for 10 years. If I have a fruitful year, at the end of the year, we would allocate an additional sum of money, as much as $2,500 or higher.”
Delia remembered Jennifer with a fond admiration and a clear-eyed view of her struggles.
“She was inspirational,” Delia said, “and the scholarship is meaningful. She had physical abuse and neglect traumas that you and I couldn’t probably fathom as survivable, and she really overcame them. She knew through art that there was something in terms of her capabilities, and she really had a great deal of confidence in her art. And she went to university. None of her siblings graduated from high school. Her father came over from Italy on a boat, didn’t speak English. What she achieved in New York City and through college is just so admirable.”
They knew each other 20 years. “We were partners,” Delia said. They met in Brooklyn. Delia had just returned from England having written a play at Christ’s Church, Oxford. Jennifer had been living in New York City working for a design magazine. They lived on the Upper West Side.
“Jen was really artistically gifted,” Delia continued. “She was a designer. She had a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Art) from Rochester Institute of Technology. She went to Cambridge University to do some fine art painting. She ran her own design firm called Damiano Design. She had top clients in New York, all not-for-profit companies.
“We lived in a penthouse, and we wanted to have children. It was super-important to her. And the legacy that she brings to them is just the strength and courage to be resilient and to have confidence in yourself and pursue your dreams. And the meaningfulness of the scholarship is premised in that. What I know of Phoenix, New York is it’s a very sort of economically low income, not well-educated area, and I think the scholarship represents how she was able to succeed in life with the help and support from an art teacher.”
Delia and the boys live in Cape Cod now and have friends and family there. Both of the boys see a grief counselor.
And they “have a strong spiritual faith,” Delia said. “It was important to Jen as well. I think that provides us with a great deal of strength and courage.”
She told of how Pierce, only six years old when his mother died, dealt with her death in his own way.
“Pierce is very sort of introspective,” Delia said. “After Jen died, he couldn’t process her death, and I would make his bed in the morning and find notes that he had scripted to her about the day, an afternoon walk on the beach, something he found, a shell. And that was his manner of processing what has been a profound loss to them.”
Jennifer and Delia decided they wanted children at a time they were doing quite well financially.
“We always gave money to institutions,” Delia said. “It gives you the meaning in life.”
But children gave it even more.
“Children are about life,” Delia added. “It gives you purpose and meaning. All that money doesn’t compare to the extraordinary gift of life and having and raising children. They’re a blessing. It prioritizes your life in a meaningful way.
“Seeking out the positivity and understanding legacy and inspiration for children, Jen represents all of that,” she continued. “She overcame some very latent period traumas. She spent a lot of her life struggling to overcome them with therapy. To her, art was therapy. It was her career and her passion. There’s great admiration in that.”
The mission statement of The Campion and Pierce Scholarship, written by Jennifer and Delia’s 11-year-old son Campion reads,
“In loving memory of their mother, Jennifer Damiano; graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School, The Campion and Pierce Scholarship Fund is an award to support a promising student’s future study of arts education and/or design. Eligible high school seniors must be in good academic standing and show outstanding creative ability in art.”
The scholarship will be awarded this year, for the first time, by graduation.
