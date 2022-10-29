‘And Then There Were None’ comes to JCB High School stage

Members of the John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club rehearse a scene from their upcoming fall play, “And Then There Were None.”

PHOENIX - The John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School Drama Club is gearing up for its fall play, with dress rehearsals in full swing for “And Then There Were None.”

The mystery thriller will be performed at 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, with additional shows at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 in the JCB auditorium. It is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, an imprint of Concord Theatrical Corp.

