Andrew Blodgett earns honors as Hannibal High School valedictorian

HANNIBAL - Hannibal High School senior Andrew Blodgett’s fascination with nuclear engineering led him to the PTECH program during the past four years. There, he excelled in the classroom and earned his associate degree a few weeks before graduating as Hannibal’s Class of 2022 valedictorian.
For Blodgett, the distinction as class valedictorian is an honor he chalked up to a combination of hard work, discipline and a strong network of supporters.
“I attribute my success to my parents (Sue and Garth Blodgett) raising me very well, all of the opportunities and resources they’ve provided me, and a very good community and group of friends,” Blodgett said.
He has a paid internship at Novelis and plans to work at Nine Mile when his internship concludes.
“I think nuclear engineering is the future,” Blodgett said. “Ultimately, I want to be able to say I helped invent something that makes life easier for many people.
While Blodgett said he is looking forward to his future, he also took some time to reflect on his experiences during the past four years. He participated and held leadership positions in a variety of activities, including Leadership Oswego County Youth, Student Safety Committee, Student Senate, SkillsUSA and National Honor Society. He was also a member of the Hannibal High School track team.
“I have really enjoyed my time doing track at Hannibal, so I thank the district for that and especially coach Pawlewicz,” Blodgett said. “It’s taught me a lot about teamwork, motivation, and leadership, so I especially thank the district for that.”
Blodgett hopes to utilizes those leadership skills as he pursues his passion for nuclear engineering.
