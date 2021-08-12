Annual Drive for School Supplies Set to Take Place in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE — The United Way of Greater Oswego County in conjunction with the Central Square Teacher’s Association is asking for the community’s help to “Stuff-A-Bus” for their annual school supply drive later this month.
Community members can donate school supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 20, at Green Acres Bowling Alley, 3019 East Ave., Central Square. Suggested donation items include: backpacks, notebooks, loose-leaf paper, composition books, binders, pocket folders, pencils, markers, crayons, erasers, rulers, glue sticks, blue or black pens, highlighters, colored pencils and safety scissors.
The Stuff-A-Bus program is a campaign created by the UWGOC to help provide the necessary school supplies for students and families in need. Donation events are held all throughout the county to collect items for each of the nine school districts to be distributed to families on a later day.
Central Squares’ distribution day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 24, at the Central Square Middle School.
