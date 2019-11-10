HANNIBAL - A decades-long tradition in the Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) will continue this year as community members and volunteers unite to benefit the Christmas Bureau.
On Nov. 16, Hannibal High School will host its annual Christmas Bureau carnival from 10 a.m.- p.m., with all proceeds supporting HCSD families in need. There will be dozens of basket raffles, games, face painting, concessions, and Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance as well.
“There are so many activities and it’s always a fun-filled day for the whole family,” said Christmas Bureau committee member Lisa Shortslef. “This entire community is tremendous; we are grateful to have that kind of support.”
The support is evident through the countless donations each year, Shortslef said. Last year’s carnival generated more than $5,000, which provided nearly 175 Hannibal families with gifts, nonperishable food and clothing just in time for the holiday season.
“We’re looking forward to another successful Christmas Bureau carnival,” Shortslef said. “We hope to see everyone on Nov. 16 for this wonderful fundraiser.”
For more information or to donate, contact Shortslef at 315-564-8100 ext. 5005, or email lshortsl@hannibalcsd.org.
