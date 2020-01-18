Annual MACS spelling bee sends four to regional round

MEXICO - Almost appropriately, Angelina Truong’s final word to clinch the annual districtwide spelling bee at Mexico was “culminate.”
In total, Truong outlasted 13 other Mexico Middle School students over the course of 12 rounds to win the bee, which was held last month in the school’s auditorium.
Journey Girard, Cosette Laffan and Kayla Reed also finished in the top four and will, along with Truong, compete in the next round with other CNY finalists on Jan. 25 in Syracuse.
“I am so impressed with the students who bravely took the stage for our spelling bee this year,” said Mexico Middle School teacher and event organizer Elizabeth Petrocci. “It was clear how hard they all worked to get this far, they should be very proud of their efforts.”
Petrocci noted 242 Mexico students participated in a written round to qualify for the final bee.
The other 10 students who took the stage for the bee included Niyah Burlingham, Megan Eaton, Kieran Henderson, Saxon LaFleur, Sarah Marsden, Jesse Marthia, Madison Neville, Kaden Perry, Maddey Spriggs and Mikayla Towner.
The bee was moderated by Assistant Principal Stacey Rebecchi, and judged by Petrocci along with fellow teachers Cathy Shawcross and Ashley Riordan.
