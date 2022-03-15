CANTON — An anonymous donor gifted $500,000 to St. Lawrence University to create the Ken Okoth ’01 Black American Music Project, according to an announcement Monday from President Kathryn A. Morris.
“This gift is a wonderful way to support the goals of the Black Laurentian Initiative, celebrate the important role of Black music in our cultural heritage and history, and honor the memory and impact of a beloved member of our community,” Ms. Morris said at a reception in Nairobi, Kenya, where she’s visiting the university’s Kenya Semester Program.
According to a press release, the gift was made in support of the university’s Black Laurentian Initiative, which seeks to promote greater understanding and celebration of Black Americans.
The project is named after former SLU student Ken Okoth, who was a member of the class of 2001.
The press release states that the project honors his journey from childhood in Kenya to St. Lawrence, where he sang and made music as a member of the Singing Saints and the Laurentian Singers.
Upon graduation, Mr. Okoth served on the St. Lawrence University Board of Trustees as a McCurdy-Sprague Trustee. He also was an elected member of the Kenyan Parliament, and according to the press release was “widely recognized as a visionary leader of his Nairobi community of Kibera and country.”
Mr. Okoth died in July 2019 after a battle with cancer.
His wife, Monica, and brothers Jeff and Imran were present for Ms. Morris’ announcement.
The press release says that the project bearing Mr. Okoth’s name will highlight Black music history — styles, such as blues and jazz, and the people who performed and popularized them — through visual displays, lectures, seminars and live performances.
The program is expected to start in the fall.
