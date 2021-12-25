OSWEGO - Oswego High School (OHS) students are spreading holiday cheer this season, as several clubs, athletic teams and organizations recently volunteered their time with the Salvation Army.
Members of the student council and junior varsity girls basketball team spent a Saturday afternoon ringing the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, which funds a variety of projects aimed at helping those who are less fortunate. For the students, club advisors and coaches who volunteered, the effort proved to be a rewarding experience.
“We rang the bell, handed out candy canes, sang Christmas carols and wore matching pajamas as a full team,” junior varsity girls basketball coach Ryan Lavner said. “We had a lot of fun together, and it was for a great cause.”
