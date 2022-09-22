CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Museum, North America’s premier freshwater boating museum, has announced the latest inductees into its Hall of Fame.
The announcement was made at the 2022 Antique & Classic Boat Society Annual International Meeting and Show on Sept. 10.
The Hall of Fame was launched at the welcome reception for the 2019 Annual International Meeting and Show. The concept was suggested by John Allen, ABM’s international advisory council chairman, to honor those individuals who have made a vast impact on the boating community and helped to shape the future of ABM.
Since the founding of the Antique Boat Museum, many individuals have unselfishly given their time, energy, and resources to promote the hobby and the museum. The general membership of ABM and the hobby have benefited from their efforts, often at little personal benefit other than the satisfaction of knowing they have helped others enjoy a shared interest.
The Hall of Fame will have a permanent home as a virtual exhibit featured in the Haxall Building. The inaugural class of the Hall of Fame consists of Lee Anderson, the late William G. Danforth, Anthony S. Mollica Jr. and Chris Smith.
This year’s inductees:
Jim and Lorraine Ellis (Tony) Lewis: The late Lewises were among the founders of the Antique Boat Museum and were both ardent boaters. Jim Lewis was well-known in antique boating circles for the number and variety of antique wooden boats he bought, restored, showed and gave to various museums. In addition to collecting and restoring antique motor boats, Jim participated in many major sailing races. Jim’s tangible love for the River, old boats and the Antique Boat Museum helped establish the museum as a vibrant institution.
Tony was one of the few women to compete in the Antique Race Boat Regatta driving her E-class racer Riot. Her red racing jumpsuit hangs in the ABM Boardroom bearing her name.
Carl Mammel: Mr. Mammel found his interest in antique wood boats in the early 1980s with the purchase of a 1940 Garwood and a 1946 Chris Craft. This was the beginning of a collection of many rare, outstanding vessels. He has donated a number of boats to the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria, Minn. Mr. Mammel is a director emeritus of the Legacy of the Lakes Museum. As one of the founders of that museum, he recognized the value of the lake traditions and legacies and the need to preserve for future generations the memories that make Minnesota so special.
William Morgan: The late William J. (Bill) Morgan was one of the individuals most responsible for reviving wooden speedboat building in North America. Best known for resurrecting the Hacker-Craft brand, whose boats he manufactured in Silver Bay, N.Y., Mr. Morgan also restored and built replicas of more than 20 Gold Cup racers of the 1930s, including Happy Times, a replica of George Reis’s El Lagarto. Mr. Morgan himself was a racer, competing in the Gold Cup, the President’s and National Sweepstakes races, as well as in the Silver Cup and the Canadian National compiling an impressive record of victories. Mr. Morgan donated his personal collection of Gold Cup race boats as well as a rare 1923 Gold Cup Packard engine and volumes of archival material to the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Several of these boats are on display in the Quest for Speed exhibition located in the Morgan Building.
Allan Newell: Mr. Newell is a life-long antique boat enthusiast and passionate Thousand Islands steward who has restored many rare boats with meticulous care to use period appropriate materials and procedures. He founded the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum in 2015 and is a trustee emeritus of the Antique Boat Museum and member of the museum’s International Advisory Council.
Mr. Newell was a classic hydroplane racer in the 1960s and staged the first vintage hydroplane show at the Chippewa Maritime Museum in 2021. His dedication to small craft and high quality craftmanship is unmatched.
ABM’s Hall of Fame seeks to recognize new inductees at various intervals as opposed to an annual event. The museum strongly encourages nominations from the broader community and asks for input to be sent to: abmhalloffame@abm.org or ABM Hall of Fame, 750 Mary St., Clayton, N.Y., 13624.
