WATERTOWN — The Safe Schools Endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, has announced that applications for 2021-22 funding are now available.
All schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties are eligible and encouraged to seek grant funding for projects, programs and initiatives that seek to strengthen school safety and improve student and campus culture.
School officials and representatives should complete applications no later than Friday, Nov. 5. All applications must be completed through the Community Foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager, accessed at nnycf.org/grants. Grant awards will be determined in December, and applicants will be notified with a funding decision in January.
Since 2018, nearly $46,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 15 schools across the two counties. Public and private schools are welcome to apply. Grants are made possible thanks to the gifts of many individuals and businesses in Jefferson and Lewis counties who support the Safe Schools Endeavor and its mission to help keep all children safe while they are at school.
The Safe Schools Endeavor will consider applications submitted by students, teachers, faculty, staff and parents. Any individual or group with an idea to improve safety within their school should discuss the concept with their respective school administrator to gather their support. Proposals that are student-led or involve close collaboration with students may receive additional weight as funding is considered.
“We are grateful to the many businesses and individuals who have made gifts in support of this initiative, and we appreciate how their continued support has enabled us to invite schools to again share their best proposals and apply for funding,” Erika Flint, Steering Committee chair, said in a statement. “Our communities are united in their view that school safety is a shared responsibility. We are especially encouraged by student-led safety initiatives and look forward to seeing thoughtful input from current students.”
Proposals for grants can include student or parent programming, equipment, faculty and staff training, or anything else that an individual or group within the school community believes would enhance the overall safety of the school and its members. The Safe Schools Endeavor stresses awareness, empowerment and action within school communities, and grant proposals will be evaluated based upon the degree to which they embody these desired outcomes. A scoring rubric is available for review at bit.ly/sserubric.
Individuals and groups may request any amount, but typical grants will fall in the range of $1,000 to $2,500. All projects or programs must begin or occur in the 2021-22 school year and be supported by the respective school district. Funding for programs or projects that have already occurred are not eligible as the Safe Schools Endeavor is not a source for reimbursement of expenses.
Contact Erika Flint, at eflint@fdrhpo.org, with application questions.
