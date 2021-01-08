WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College Workforce Development office will begin spring Allied Health training in February. Training is open to anyone interested in beginning or advancing their career as clinical medical assistants, phlebotomy technicians, pharmacy technicians or medical billers and coders. Upon completion of training, participants are eligible to sit for the national certification exam in each respective area. Military spouse MyCAA funding is accepted.
JCC’s Allied Health training programs are as follows:
Clinical Medical Assistant Program — 140 classroom hours with clinical externship. This program meets the necessary requirements for students to take the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistance (CCMA) national exam and the National Workforce Career Association (NWCA) Clinical Medical Assistant (CMAC) exam.
Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 8 – June 28, 2021 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Cost: $2,399 (textbooks included)
Location: Jefferson Community College
Entry Level Phlebotomy Technician Program — 90-Hour Program with Clinical Externship
Students who complete this program will have the opportunity to take the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) exam and the National Workforce Career Association (NWCA) Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) exam.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 9 – May 11, 2021 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Cost: $1,599 (textbooks includes)
Location: Jefferson Community College
or at the Lewis County education Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 2 — June 1, 2021, also from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Pharmacy Technician Program — 50-Hour Program with Clinical Externship. This program meets the necessary requirements for students to take the Pharmacy Technician Certified Board (PTCB) exam and the National Workforce Career Association (NWCA) Pharmacy Technician (PTAC) exam.
Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 22 — April 12, 2021 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Cost: $999 (textbooks included)
Location: Jefferson Community College
A Medical Biller and Coder program will be coming soon, according to the college.
Application deadlines apply for the aforementioned programs. For more information and online application, visit www.sunyjefferson.edu/alliedhealth.
