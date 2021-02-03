Applications open for OCSD pre-K program

OSWEGO - Applications for the Oswego City School District’s 2021-22 pre-K program are now available.
This program is designed for children who were born between Dec. 2, 2016 and Dec. 1, 2017, and is offered at no cost. Children are selected by lottery.
The UPK teachers and staff strive to create a warm and nurturing environment for their students, officials said. The goals of the program are to meet the individual needs of children in the areas of academic, language, social and emotional and physical development. This prepares them to successfully enter kindergarten the following year.
The district anticipates having one full-day session at Frederick Leighton School and half-day sessions at Charles E. Riley, Fitzhugh Park, Frederick Leighton, Kingsford Park and Minetto schools. The program runs in conjunction with the regular school district calendar.
There will be a maximum of 18 students in each half-day class and the classes will be taught by a certified teacher and teaching assistant. The full-day program has a maximum of 16 students with a certified teacher and two teaching assistants. Full-day runs 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.; morning programs are 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and afternoon programs are 12:45-3:15 p.m.
Transportation is offered both ways for full-day and partial transportation is offered for the half-day sessions. Students must be four years old to ride the bus.
A date for the open house will be announced at a later time and will be held at all elementary schools. Children are welcome to accompany parents but are not required to attend. This is an opportunity to see the classroom and learn more about the UPK program.
Applications are available on the district website under District/Central Registration or by contacting the Central Registration Office at the Education Center, which is located at Leighton School with the entrance near the playground. Due to current restrictions, there is no access to the building to the public but registration information may be dropped off in the box outside the entrance to the building.
Those with questions may call 315-341-2045.
