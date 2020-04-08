April 13 CSCSD board meeting will be conducted remotely

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square School District Board of Education regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13 will still be held, but it will be conducted remotely using an online conferencing service.
Pursuant to Governor Executive Order No. 202.1 issued March 13, the Open Meetings Law requirements for school board meetings have been temporarily modified, as such:
“Article 7 of the Public Officers Law, to the extent necessary to permit any public body to meet and take such actions authorized by the law without permitting in public in-person access to meetings and authorizing such meetings to be held remotely by conference call or similar service, provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.”
If the public would like to join the meeting, do the following:
• Join from any computer by going to https://zoom.us/j/665849235
• Join 10-15 minutes early to allow technical time in case people have to download anything.
• Make sure speakers are off, and that the microphone on the computer is muted.
• People will view content on the computer, but use a home phone or cell phone for audio. People will be prompted with dial in information when they join the web portion, but any of the numbers below will work:
1 646 558 8656
1 312 626 6799
1 301 715 8592
Meeting ID: 665 849 235
Although not required, they will allow those interested in making public comments the opportunity to do so. They will review the process at the start of the meeting.
