APW Backpack Program receives donation from Exelon Corp

PARISH - About a year ago, John Johnson, of Exelon Corp, wanted to make sure no student in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Central School District went hungry; setting in motion a massive collection effort for the Backpack Program.
The program is a district initiative aimed at collecting nonperishable food to provide students with nourishment during weekends and breaks. Volunteers fill nearly 60 bags with food every week. When students are done, they bring the bags back to be refilled.
To help keep those bags filled, Johnson recently presented the district with a $3,200 check on behalf of Exelon.
“This generous donation relieves a lot of stress for us with the long school breaks coming up,” said Trisha Kling, who helps run the Backpack Program alongside Michelle Dye. “It’s people like John and the Exelon Corp that keep our program going and our kids’ bellies full.”
Kling said the money will get the program through the rest of the year and into the summer.
“We could not keep the Backpack Program at APW going without their continued support,” Dye added. “It makes me happy to see the program thrive for all our children and students in the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.