APW beats the winter weather to host unified holiday concert

Music teacher Richard Hayne conducts the senior high band at APW Junior-Senior High’s combined holiday concert.

PARISH - After dangerous weather caused several postponements, the students of APW Junior-Senior High School were finally able to display their musical talents in a combined holiday concert.

Originally scheduled for Dec. 15, APW’s junior high holiday concert was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions that evening. When the new date also fell victim to winter weather, the district made the decision to merge the junior high event with its senior high counterpart. The result was a spectacular combined concert held Dec. 20, bringing the school’s entire music program together for a festive celebration of the season.

