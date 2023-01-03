APW beats the winter weather to host unified holiday concert

PARISH - After dangerous weather caused several postponements, the students of APW Junior-Senior High School were finally able to display their musical talents in a combined holiday concert.
Originally scheduled for Dec. 15, APW’s junior high holiday concert was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions that evening. When the new date also fell victim to winter weather, the district made the decision to merge the junior high event with its senior high counterpart. The result was a spectacular combined concert held Dec. 20, bringing the school’s entire music program together for a festive celebration of the season.
The evening began with the Junior High Band, conducted by Richard Hayes. After the performance of songs like “Toboggan Run” and “Dance of the Reed Flutes,” the program passed to the Junior High Chorus, conducted by new teacher Nolan Ostrowski. Following a selection of seasonal tunes – including a medley of “Sleigh Ride,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Let it Snow,” Hayes returned to the stage with the senior high band and jazz band.
The senior high band played a wide selection of holiday favorites, including songs like the “Polar Express” theme and “Sleigh Ride,” where numerous students were featured in personal solos. The evening closed with the senior high chorus and songs like “Eatnemen Vuelie” and “White Winter Hymnal.”
Throughout the evening, Hayes and Ostrowski made special mention of many students whose efforts had earned them Area All-State and All-County accolades.
In all, the combined concert proved a resounding success, with APW’s musical talent – and holiday spirit -- on full display.
