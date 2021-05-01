APW Board of Education meet the candidate presentation

PARISH - There will be a meet the candidate presentation at the APW Board of Education budget hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
The following candidates have submitted petitions for the three board member vacancies: Karen Oakes (koakes@apw.cnyric.org), Brad Tanner (bntanner11@gmail.com), Michael Hale Sr. (mihale@apw.cnyric.org), and John Britton (johnmarkbritton@gmail.com).
The meeting will be live streamed, more details can be found at www.apwschools.org
