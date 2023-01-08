APW elementary hosts evening of holiday fun

PARISH - Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its holiday tree family night and elementary holiday concert.
The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able to walk through and listen to the sounds of festive music and have sips of hot cocoa. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to greet and visit with children while hats and gloves – donated by the Parish Library Knitting Club – were offered to withstand the night’s chilly temperatures.
