PARISH - Recently, the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Elementary School hosted a Special Olympics event of its own in place of the larger annual event.
The event featured multiple Olympic-type events that took place outdoors on the school track. Participants included students from the APW 12:1:1 program and the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation 8:1:1 program. APW special education teacher Danielle Sierotnik noted that this year’s event may look different from past years due to COVID-19 restrictions, but she was grateful they were able to host an event after a one-year hiatus.
“I think it shows what the kids can do and allows them to have fun and socialize with their peers outside the classroom,” Sierotnik said. “Watching the kids compete with smiles on their faces and trying their best is one of my favorite things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.