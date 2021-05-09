APW Elementary raises baby chicks, hands-on learning

PARISH - Students in Shawn Rivers and Danielle Sierotnik’s classes at APW Elementary School waited patiently for 21 days as eggs incubated, waiting to break out as baby chicks.
Finally on April 27, one beak poked through an egg, and 20 more followed the next day. Once the chicks dried, they were transferred to a brooder box. The teachers explained how important it is to maintain a temperature of 95 to 100 degrees during the first week of life.
The hands-on experience teaches students life science through the life cycle of chicks. They watched as each chick hatched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.