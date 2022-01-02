APW Elementary spreads cheer at outdoor holiday family night

PARISH – Students, parents and staff of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Elementary School braved chilly temperatures to celebrate the season with a holiday family night in the outdoor courtyard.
The fourth-grade chorus kicked off the evening with a sing-along of Christmas carols led by director William Patterson on acoustic guitar. Parents and students were served hot cocoa by Mrs. Claus, followed by a surprise visit from Santa Claus who made his way through the crowd to greet each student.
Traditionally held in the gymnasium, the event was reimagined by staff this year to allow for the celebration to continue safely outdoors.
“We’re APW tough, so we don’t mind bundling up,” APW Elementary Principal Dawn Cooley said. “It’s just a nice way for kids to celebrate the holidays, bring their families, and have a community celebration in a safe environment.”
Community members donated Christmas trees and lights for students to decorate with their teachers, while the PTSA provided the refreshments. Each grade level, provided with its own tree, decided upon a theme for the trees and students made their own ornaments to decorate and take home.
“I’m very pleased with everybody coming together to make this such a successful event and it’s so nice to see everybody out and being able to celebrate this time of year,” said Cooley.
