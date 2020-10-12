APW Elementary welcomes Jared Campbell via virtual performance

PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School students brought enthusiasm and excitement to singer/songwriter Jared Campbell’s recent virtual school-wide performance.
Livestreamed via YouTube, the motivational speaker’s messages of anti-bullying, inclusivity and fun were embedded into each song and story Campbell told. Students and staff members were able to chat with Campbell and share their thoughts via a live chat between sets.
More than 50 people tuned in for the hour-long session before Campbell viewed dozens of those virtual chants for his “Superhero” song. Several students, such as Logan Robinson and Emaleigh Harrington, were mentioned by Campbell after they shared their thoughts and requests. Because Campbell was unable to attend a traditional school-wide performance at APW Elementary, as he has in the past, he made sure to personally thank the staff members for rallying to support the youngest of the Rebels during trying times.
“Our teachers and educators mean so much to us,” he said. “Please know you’re appreciated, and are loved, and all students and their family members appreciate all you’ve done throughout the year.”
He ended the YouTube show with “Rebel Ready,” a song created just for students and staff members at APW Elementary. Campbell then encouraged all viewers to stay connected and build each other up throughout the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
