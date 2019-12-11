Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. High 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.